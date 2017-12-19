‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Trailer Reveals Disney’s Lavish Adaptation

0

Disney has released the first trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, revealing the brand new adaptation of the classic story. Directed by Lasse Hallstrom (Chocolat), the film largely takes place in a stranger and mysterious parallel world, which is home to Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets. But Clara (Mackenzie Foy) enters the Fourth Realm to take on a tyrant called Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) as well as a gang of mice, who hold the key to Clara’s escape.

It all looks pretty enchanting and so decadently theatrical. The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic for good reason, and I can’t wait to see the fantastical story through Disney’s big-budget, magic-spinning lens.

Check out the Nutcracker and the Four Realms trailer below. The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Misty Copeland, Miranda Hart, Eugenio Derbez, Jack Whitehall, and Ellie Bamber. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opens in theaters on November 2, 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis: