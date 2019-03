0

Be aware there are spoilers for the entire first season of Netflix’s The OA.

It’s been a long wait for Season 2 of The OA. The puzzling fantasy series debuted on Netflix in December of 2016, sparking mixed reviews, endless theorizing, and plenty of passionate bar debates about what the heck actually happened in Season 1. Staged across eight episodes, loosely an hour each, The OA‘s first season unfolded a mysterious, dazzling, and often baffling story that somehow blended the Russian mob, angels, a scientifically pioneering kidnapper, resurrection, a pack of Midwestern teenage boys, a school shooting, and a series of dance movements that supposedly allow you to travel through dimensions — all told by an unreliable narrator.

It was a lot to process, even when it was fresh, so it’s no surprise if you’ve forgotten exactly what happened in the two-plus years since. If you don’t have time to dive give another eight hours to a re-watch, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details you need to remember. Whether you’re looking for a detailed recap, just need to brush up on a specific character, or want a refresher on what the hell that ending meant, check through the categories below for everything you may have forgotten.

And when you’re ready to move on to season 2, be sure to check out our review of the next chapter in the ambitious sci-fi/fantasy series.‘