‘The OA’ Set to Return to Netflix for Part II as Revealed in a New Teaser Trailer

When it comes to superlatives, Netflix has no shortage of them. And when it comes to weird, avant-garde, buzzworthy series that develop a cult following and seem to pop up from absolutely nowhere before rising to social media-takeover status, the streaming giant is the best thing going right now. Case in point: The OA, a series that arrived without much fanfare except for a mysterious and vague social media marketing campaign that slowly teased out elements of its twisting, turning, spiritually slanted story. That’s a recipe for success on Netflix, which is why it’s little surprise that The OA will be returning for a second season.

Teased as The OA Part II in a new trailer from Netflix, the co-creation of Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling will presumably pick up where the previous season left off and will hopefully answer some burning questions from fans. The only concrete bit of evidence we have to go on for the plot of Part II is the tagline: Something always survives. Those three words are loaded with meaning for folks who followed through on the series’ first eight episodes and were left with more questions than answers after the stunning finale.

Check out the teaser trailer for The OA Part II below:

Something always survives. Coming: The OA Part II.

In the first season of The OA, Batmanglij directed all episodes featuring Marling alongside Emory Cohen (Brooklyn), Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead), Phyllis Smith (The Office), Jason Isaacs (Fury), Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact), Patrick Gibson (The Tudors), Brendan Meyer (The Guest), and newcomers Ian Alexander and Brandon Perea. We don’t have any casting updates or premiere dates at the moment, but the news that The OA Part II is on the way is a good start.

For those who haven’t watched the first season–now’s a good time to get caught up–it’s rather difficult to describe. In typical Batmanglij and Marling fashion, it deals in the dualities of human nature, a message complicated by plot misdirection and unexpected twists. It’s heady and spiritual, but also sometimes silly and a little too self-serious. In short, it’s a fantastic binge watch and a worthy conversation piece. You’d best get to practicing your movements before Part II arrives!