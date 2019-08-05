‘The OA’ Cancelled by Netflix After Two Seasons

0

The OA Season 3 will not be happening, unfortunately. It was announced today that Netflix has cancelled the trippy sci-fi series after two seasons, marking the end of the road. The original TV show was created by The East and Sound of My Voice filmmakers Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij and launched in 2016, and remarking on the cancellation, Netflix signaled its desire to continue working with the two in the future:

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” said Netflix head of originals Cindy Holland. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

The OA was decidedly not a show for everyone. The first season starred Marling as a blind woman who had been missing for seven years, only to return with her eyesight intact and the circumstances of her whereabouts a matter of intrigue. There was an extensive delay between the first two seasons, as The OA Season 2 didn’t premiere until March 2019. The wait was well worth it for octopus aficionados.

While Netflix has a tendency to renew shows for a second season, it’s getting harder to hit the threshold for a Season 3 renewal. Indeed, as the Streaming Wars intensify, Netflix is culling its herd a bit. Gone are the days when just because you were a Netflix original series you were guaranteed a few seasons. Shows like Gypsy, Tuca and Bertie, and One Day at a Time all recently got the ax, and The OA is the latest casualty.

But if you were a fan of The OA and are still a bit flummoxed by all the goings-on in Season 2—including the ending—be sure to check out our explainer.