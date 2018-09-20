‘The Oath’ Red-Band Trailer: Thanksgiving Drama Takes a Violent Turn

0

When it comes to political divisiveness in America’s households, The Oath takes things to the extreme. As we wrote when the film’s first teaser trailer was released, The Oath — written, directed by and starring Ike Barinholtz — takes place in the aftermath of the White House asking Americans to sign a loyalty oath to the President, with the deadline being the day after Thanksgiving. Naturally, Thanksgiving dinners across the country are sure to be pretty divisive (to say the least) over the issue.

The red-band trailer is full of oaths, as it were, including a pretty creative one in “trash pussy,” but mainly it shows how this controversial document is tearing families apart and turning them on one another in increasingly violent and deranged ways. Just like real life!

Check out the red-band trailer below; The Oath debuts in theaters October 12th, and also stars John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn, and Chris Ellis.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Oath: