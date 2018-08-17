‘The Oath’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Ike Barinholtz’s Politically-Charged Comedy

0

Politically-charged family dinners are certainly nothing new, but The Oath looks like it’s taking that concept to a whole new level. The film — written, directed by and starring Ike Barinholtz — takes place in the aftermath of the White House asking Americans to sign a loyalty oath to the President, with the deadline being the day after Thanksgiving. Naturally, Thanksgiving dinners across the country are sure to be pretty divisive (to say the least) over the issue.

As a new teaser trailer from Roadside Attractions shows, Barinholtz’s Chris and his wife Kai (Tiffany Haddish) arrive for the holiday with his family, and things quickly spiral out of control as Chris goes to war over the controversial oath and what it says about America. But does it feel a little too close to home?

Check out the teaser below; The Oath debuts in theaters October 12th, and also stars John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn, and Chris Ellis.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Oath: