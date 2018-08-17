‘The Oath’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Ike Barinholtz’s Politically-Charged Comedy

Politically-charged family dinners are certainly nothing new, but The Oath looks like it’s taking that concept to a whole new level. The film — written, directed by and starring Ike Barinholtz — takes place in the aftermath of the White House asking Americans to sign a loyalty oath to the President, with the deadline being the day after Thanksgiving. Naturally, Thanksgiving dinners across the country are sure to be pretty divisive (to say the least) over the issue.
As a new teaser trailer from Roadside Attractions shows, Barinholtz’s Chris and his wife Kai (Tiffany Haddish) arrive for the holiday with his family, and things quickly spiral out of control as Chris goes to war over the controversial oath and what it says about America. But does it feel a little too close to home?
Check out the teaser below; The Oath debuts in theaters October 12th, and also stars John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn, and Chris Ellis.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Oath:
A controversial White House policy turns family member against family member in THE OATH, a savagely funny dark comedy about surviving life and Thanksgiving in the age of political tribalism. When Chris (Ike Barinholtz), a high-strung 24-hour progressive news junkie, and his more levelheaded wife Kai (Tiffany Haddish) learn that citizens are being asked to sign a loyalty oath to the President, their reaction is disbelief, followed by idealistic refusal. But as the Thanksgiving deadline to sign approaches, the combination of sparring relatives, Chris’s own agitation and the unexpected arrival of two government agents (John Cho and Billy Magnussen) sends an already tense holiday dinner gathering completely off the rails. As timely as it is outrageous, THE OATH is a gleefully wicked reinvention of the traditional holiday comedy for our divisive political times.