‘The Obituary of Tunde Johnson’ Cast and Filmmakers on Their Coming-of-Age Story

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. Written by Stanley Kalu when he was a 19-year-old student at USC and the feature directorial debut of Ali LeRoi – who co-created and executive produced the Chris Rock sitcom Everybody Hates Chris – the film is about a wealthy, gay, Nigerian-American teen (Steven Silver) that ends up reliving the same day over and over again while confronting the difficult truths about his life and himself. The film also stars Spencer Neville, Nicola Peltz, and David James Elliott.

Shortly after seeing the film, I sat down with Ali LeRoi, Stanley Kalu, Steven Silver, Spencer Neville, and Nicola Peltz at the Collider studio at TIFF. They talked about the storyline, what it was like reading the script for the first time since it has a unique structure, what they were nervous to pull off before filming began, what it was like filming different time loops on the same day, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

