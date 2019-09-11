‘The Office’ Stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Launch ‘Office’-Centric Podcast

0

Fans of The Office (and we are legion) have reason to rejoice. Co-stars (and real-life BFFs) Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey announced today that they’ve launched a new podcast called Office Ladies, in which they’ll break down a new episode of the beloved NBC series each week and give exclusive behind-the-scenes stories. The two will also answer fan questions, and while it’s not confirmed, one hopes they will eventually bring in former co-stars, writers, and maybe even directors to offer further insight into the series.

“I’m excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey. So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired,” said Fischer. “As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years. It’s a lot of fun.”

“This show combines two of my favorite things: The Office and getting to hang out with my real life BFF, Jenna Fischer! The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences,” said Kinsey. “There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs. So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s rewatch The Office together!”

The podcast will be part of Earwolf, Stitcher’s comedy network, and launches on October 16th. It sounds quite similar to Josh Malina’s The West Wing Weekly, which breaks down an episode of The West Wing each week with guests related to the specific episode or the series as a whole. Although Office Ladies sounds like it may be a bit more focused on the personal lives and friendship of Fischer and Kinsey.

With The Office poised to leave Netflix at the beginning of 2020, fans will be able to watch along with Fischer and Kinsey to a point via streaming. After that, The Office is due to launch on WarnerMedia’s proprietary streaming service HBO Max. Of course, you could also just buy the DVD box set—which includes its own commentaries, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes extras.