‘The Office’ Reboot Is a Possibility For NBCUniversal Streamer Peacock

0

It’s been six years since we last heard from the team at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch but they could return to our TV screens as a reboot of The Office inches closer to becoming a possibility. The original U.S. version of The Office, which starred Steve Carell and effectively launched the careers of supporting cast including John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Jenna Fischer, and Ed Helms, aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. NBCUniversal recently announced all episodes of The Office would leave Netflix in 2021 and be available exclusively on their streaming service, Peacock.

Now, in the latest wave of news about Peacock, it would appear sights are set on making a reboot of the series happen, too. NBCUniversal Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises Bonnie Hammer remarked to Deadline, “It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot.”

Although Hammer didn’t go into specifics about what a reboot of The Office looks like at this point (and that’s totally fair considering it’s still very much in the nascent stage, if that), she did note, “The Office comes back to us in January 2021. It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be,” and concluded with, “We are having conversations.”

As a longtime fan of The Office who’s cautiously optimistic about a reboot, I’m extremely curious to see if and how this takes shape. Would original series showrunner Mike Schur, who already has a solid working relationship with NBC through his hit shows The Good Place, Parks & Recreation, and now Brooklyn Nine-Nine, oversee a reboot? Would any of the original cast get involved? If so, who are we talking about because it’s unlikely the bigger names — Carell, Krasinski, Kaling, Helms — would return but does that mean we’d have to rule out strong supporting cast like Rainn Wilson and Angela Kinsey, too? Would any original cast be involved at all or do you just wipe the entire slate clean and retain the “documentary crew films daily life in an average American workplace” scenario but implement an entirely new cast of characters?

It’s huge that we’ve even gotten to this stage in the “Will The Office get a reboot?” conversation. Jokes about this show returning have been a thing for some time, especially in the recent boom of popular shows of varying ages getting pegged for the reboot treatment. But Hammer actually voicing that making a reboot happen is “a goal” is a new development that we should take seriously.