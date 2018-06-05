‘The Old Man & the Gun’: Robert Redford Is a Bank Robber in First Trailer

0

Fox Searchlight has released the absolutely delightful first trailer for the upcoming drama The Old Man & the Gun. Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, the film stars Robert Redford as a lifelong criminal who’s made a career out of eluding authorities and pulling off bank heists, all the while earning a reputation as a perfect gentleman. A Ghost Story and Ain’t Them Bodies Saints filmmaker David Lowery writes and directs the film, which also stars Casey Affleck as the detective determined to finally catch Forrest once and for all.

In a week chock-full of trailers for upcoming 2018 films, The Old Man & the Gun may be the best one yet. The trailer has an unmistakable 60s/70s vibe to it, from the stunning cinematography by Joe Anderson (Don’t Think Twice) to the costume and production design. This one was already on my radar, but this trailer has rocketed The Old Man & the Gun up towards the top of my most anticipated list for the year. And is it too early to earmark Redford for the Oscar race?

Check out the Old Man & the Gun trailer below. The film also stars Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, and Tom Waits. The Old Man & the Gun opens in theaters on September 28th.