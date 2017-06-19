‘The Only Living Boy in New York’ Trailer: Hoo Boy.

0

Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions have released The Only Living Boy in New York trailer. Directed by Marc Webb from a script by Allan Loeb (Collateral Beauty), the movie follows a recent college graduate (Callum Turner) who discovers that his father (Pierce Brosnan) is cheating on his mother (Cynthia Nixon) only to become smitten with his father’s mistress (Kate Beckinsale). He also gets life lessons from his new neighbor (Jeff Bridges).

The Only Living Boy in New York has been in development for a while with Logan Lerman and Miles Teller circling the lead role that ultimately went to Turner. On the one hand, I can kind of see why the material is appealing. It’s a coming-of-age drama that desperately wants to be in the same vein as The Graduate, but I don’t know if Webb can pull off that balancing act. The secret of The Graduate is that it never paints Benjamin’s choices as profound; instead, he’s lost, and the movie mines both comedy and pathos from him not knowing how to go forward with his life. By comparison, The Only Living Boy in New York literally has a character doling out wisdom.

Check out The Only Living Boy in New York trailer below. The film opens August 11th and also stars Kiersey Clemon.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Only Living Boy in New York: