‘The Originals': Riley Voelkel on the Time Jump and Freya’s Relationship with Hayley

On The CW series The Originals, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) have been marked by the dark magic of The Hollow, which has placed them into an adversarial collision course that threatens to end one of them. At the same time, Freya (Riley Voelkel) is still trying to cure Klaus’ infection and hopes that Keelin (Christina Moses) will voluntarily decide to continue to help her and the Mikaelsons.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actress Riley Voelkel talked about what she’s most enjoyed about having a five-year time jump this season, how she feels about the actions her character has taken, how Freya feels about Keelin, whether Freya might find love, having to find a way to work with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), the challenge they’re facing with the threat of The Hollow, whether Freya and Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) could be allies, and who she’d like to see show up from The Vampire Diaries. Be aware that there are some spoilers discussed.

Collider: What have you most enjoyed about having the five-year time jump this season? Has it made things feel a bit different for you?

RILEY VOELKEL: For sure! I think it brought back the show to focusing a lot on the family, which I always love. My favorite scenes are always of the Mikaelsons. And we get to see Hope, for the first time, as a child instead of this little baby that we’re carrying around. She has these powers that we don’t even know the extent of yet, and that’s really interesting. Freya can connect with her on that because she grew up with the same power curse. After the five years, Freya is even more bonded with this family and is 100% a part of it. Now, the goal is just to avoid what they deal with all the time, but unfortunately, that never lasts long. There’s always a bigger, badder villain coming after them.

Freya has helped save her siblings and she’s found a way to kill Marcel. Is she at the point where she feels like they should be more appreciative of everything that she’s doing for them?

VOELKEL: Yeah. She definitely is on her own sometimes, with having to make the hard decisions. Like she’s said, her family can be over-sensitive when it comes to Marcel, and if she has to make the hard decisions, she will. She did it with Davina, and she’ll do it with Marcel. She feels, being the older sister, that she’s the one that has to make those hard decisions and remind them that it’s family first and that she doesn’t care about anybody else. But the family, now having fully embraced her is like, “You’re stuck up in that bell tower, 24/7. You’re constantly focused on trying to protect this family, rather than realizing that we can only do this for so long.” So, when they captured Keelin, Hayley and Elijah were like, “We’re still being bad things, in order to protect this family. At what point do we start living life?” I think that in this season, you’ll start to see Freya also realize that and realize that there are things outside of always being the one to protect the family, and possibly have a vulnerable side and relationships outside of the family.