‘The Orville': New Trailer for Seth MacFarlane’s Sci-Fi Comedy Teases Alien Foes

0

Fox has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy space series The Orville, from (and starring) Seth MacFarlane as a down-and-out Planetary Union officer who is given command of a new ship. The trailer, which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, gives a better look at some of the alien creatures and villains that the crew of the Orville will be facing, and I have to say, I’m pleased to see so many practical effects!

The pilot was directed by Iron Man‘s Jon Favreau, which is maybe why the production values looks pretty darn good. My concern is that the series is an hourlong comedy, which is hard to get away with. A thirty minute drama can be a great thing, but an hourlong comedy (and based on this trailer, the show is leaning in hard to the comedy aspect) is hard to sustain.

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments! The Orville premieres Sunday, September 10th after the NFL doubleheader, and also stars Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, Mark Jackson, a gelatinous alien creature voiced by Norm Macdonald.

Here’s the official synopsis: