‘The Orville’ Season 2 Trailer Teases More Space Adventures from Seth MacFarlane

FOX has released the first The Orville Season 2 trailer, offering fans a first look at the new season of the sci-fi series. The show hails from creator Seth MacFarlane, and while it was first marketed as something of an hourlong comedy series somewhat reminiscent of Galaxy Quest, it actually turned out to be an earnest sci-fi series more in the vein of Star Trek.

MacFarlane stars as Captain Ed Mercer, who commands the Orville, an exploratory space vessel. The show takes place during the 25th century and is a bit of a mix between a serialized sci-fi series and a workplace comedy, as it ventures to some dynamic locales but also keeps a heavy focus on the characters who work on and inhabit the titular ship.

The show was a pretty big hit for FOX when it debuted last September, and the 12-episode first season held a pretty steady viewership throughout its run. Jon Favreau directed the show’s pilot, and while MacFarlane has directed three feature films—Ted, Ted 2, and A Million Ways to Die in the West—he didn’t direct any of the first season of The Orville. It’ll be interesting to see if that changes with Season 2, which doesn’t return until December 30th.

Check out the The Orville Season 2 trailer below. The series also stars Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson, Peter Macon, Mark Jackson, J. Lee, and Halston Sage.