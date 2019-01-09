Movie Talk: The Oscars Will Reportedly Have No Host This Year

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:
- Variety is reporting that the Oscars will have no host this year.
- Variety reports that ousted Pixar Chief John Lasseter has been hired as the head of Skydance Animation.
- In a new interview with THR, Alex Kurtzman talks about his “painful” experience on The Mummy and confirms that he’s no longer involved in Universal’s Dark Universe.
- THR reports that Stellan Skarsgard is set to play the villain in Legendary’s Dune with Dave Bautista also cast to play his sadistic nephew.