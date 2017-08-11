Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Exclusive: ‘The Osiris Child’ Trailer Teases an Old School Sci-Fi Epic

by      August 11, 2017

0

the-osiris-child-sliceI’m always here for a good sci-fi B-movie, but in the age of superheroes, Star Wars, and blockbuster dominance, there hasn’t been a lot of room at the studios for that kind of fare lately. Thankfully, The Osiris Child is finally landing in theaters and it looks like filmmaker Shane Abbess (Infiniti) has captured the fun spirit of a good fashioned sci-fi romp. Set in the age of interplanetary colonization, including a none-too-welcoming prison planet, The Osiris Child stars Kellan Lutz (Twilight) and Daniel MacPherson (The Shannara Chronicles) as an unlikely pair of allies who team up for a rescue mission when a military contractor triggers a global crisis.

The film debuted last year at Fantastic Fest (where it screened under the fabulously campy title Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child), and while I missed it there, I heard some pretty solid word of mouth for the Australian pic, with a particular amount of praise paid to the ambition, scope, and general fun-factor the action thriller has to offer. The trailer also has a fun throwback vibe that feels at home with the action-fuelled sci-fi films that dominated the 80s and 90s.

The Osiris Child also stars Isabel Lucas, Luke FordRachel Griffiths, Teagan Croft and arrives exclusively on DIRECTV September 7 and in theaters and on demand October 6, 2017. Check out the trailer below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Crosses $300 Million Domestic Mark, But Still Lagging Worldwide
Next Article
Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Goes to Star Trek Las Vegas 2017
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News