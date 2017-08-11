Exclusive: ‘The Osiris Child’ Trailer Teases an Old School Sci-Fi Epic

0

I’m always here for a good sci-fi B-movie, but in the age of superheroes, Star Wars, and blockbuster dominance, there hasn’t been a lot of room at the studios for that kind of fare lately. Thankfully, The Osiris Child is finally landing in theaters and it looks like filmmaker Shane Abbess (Infiniti) has captured the fun spirit of a good fashioned sci-fi romp. Set in the age of interplanetary colonization, including a none-too-welcoming prison planet, The Osiris Child stars Kellan Lutz (Twilight) and Daniel MacPherson (The Shannara Chronicles) as an unlikely pair of allies who team up for a rescue mission when a military contractor triggers a global crisis.

The film debuted last year at Fantastic Fest (where it screened under the fabulously campy title Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child), and while I missed it there, I heard some pretty solid word of mouth for the Australian pic, with a particular amount of praise paid to the ambition, scope, and general fun-factor the action thriller has to offer. The trailer also has a fun throwback vibe that feels at home with the action-fuelled sci-fi films that dominated the 80s and 90s.

The Osiris Child also stars Isabel Lucas, Luke Ford, Rachel Griffiths, Teagan Croft and arrives exclusively on DIRECTV September 7 and in theaters and on demand October 6, 2017. Check out the trailer below.