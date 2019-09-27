Michiel Huisman, Raffey Cassidy, Malgorzata Szumowska and Catherine S. McMullen on ‘The Other Lamb’

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was the English-language debut of acclaimed Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska (The Body, Mug), The Other Lamb. Written by fantasy author Catherine S. McMullen, The Other Lamb is about a girl (Raffey Cassidy) born into an all-female cult led by a man in their compound (Michiel Huisman) who begins to question his teachings and her own reality.

Before heading to their premiere, I got to sit down with Michiel Huisman, Raffey Cassidy, Malgorzata Szumowska and Catherine S. McMullen at the Collider studio at TIFF. They talked about the unusual thing Szumowska would say when she didn’t like a take, how the project happened, why going out for drinks at a film festival is a good thing, the big challenges making the film and a lot more.

Michiel Huisman, Raffey Cassidy, Malgorzata Szumowska and Catherine S. McMullen:

What the film is about.

Malgorzata Szumowska talks about how she got involved in the film.

How did Raffey Cassidy and Michiel Huisman get involved in the project?

Michiel Huisman talks about playing a charismatic leader.

How do each of them like to work on set?

How Szumowska would say, “I don’t like it!” when it wasn’t working.

What was the big challenge writing the script?

What were the big challenges making the film with the time and budget they had?

Michiel and Raffey talk about what they were both excited and nervous to shoot.

Here’s the synopsis: