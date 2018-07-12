Watch the Trailer for ‘The Package’, the Movie Where a Kid Cuts Off His Dick

0

Let’s not beat around the bush: Netflix’s The Package is straight up a comedy about a teenager accidentally cutting off his dick in the woods, and you can watch the trailer, right now, for The Package, the film that is straight up about a teenager accidentally cutting off his dick in the woods. God help us all.

The comedy—directed by Jake Szymanski (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider—is produced in part by Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck, the minds behind Comedy Central’s workplace stoner hit Workaholics. This dick-chopping race-against-time adventure is, if nothing, on-brand.

Stepping into the starring role is Daniel Doheny, who is quickly becoming the streaming service’s go-to actor for affable awkward teen comedy roles. Doheny broke out earlier this year as the leading man of Alex Strangelove, a genuinely sweet, John Hughes-ian story about a high school senior juggling his virginity and sexual preferences at the same time. Joining Doheny in this cock-and-a-hard-place comedy is Eduardo Franco—he plays the former owner of the titular package—a constant scene-stealer in Netflix’s genuinely perfect true crime homage, American Vandal.

I am secure enough in my love and admiration for absolute trash to admit I am 100% looking forward to The Package. If nothing else, you have to admire the balls and/or lack thereof of Netflix to continue to allow creators to make projects as genuinely absurd as this one. May we always live in interesting times, in which streaming services greenlight comedies about severe scrotal medical emergencies.

Check out the trailer below. The Package, which also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Sadie Calvano, Luke Spencer Roberts, debuts on Netflix August 10.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Package: