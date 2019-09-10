Exclusive ‘The Parting Glass’ Clip Showcases the Knockout Ensemble in Stephen Moyer’s Directorial Debut

0

Sometimes it blows my mind which projects manage to slip under the radar. The latest in that category is The Parting Glass, a new indie drama that offers a True Blood reunion of sorts with Stephen Moyer making his directorial debut, Dennis O’Hare making his feature screenwriting debut, and Anna Paquin starring in a supporting role. Today, we’ve got an exclusive clip showcasing the star-studded drama.

The ensemble cast is rounded out with a powerhouse of talent that includes O’Hare, Melissa Leo, Ed Asner, Rhys Ifans, and Cynthia Nixon in the story of a family that reunites in an attempt to make peace after the mysterious death of the youngest sister (Paquin). In the clip below, you can see the top-notch ensemble at work, bouncing off of each other at rapid-fire as a family who’s parsing through the facts and artifacts of a loved one’s death and struggling to come to the same truth. All told, it looks like a hell of an acting showcase.

The Parting Glass is now available on digital. Get a peek in our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Parting Glass: