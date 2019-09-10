Exclusive ‘The Parting Glass’ Clip Showcases the Knockout Ensemble in Stephen Moyer’s Directorial Debut

Sometimes it blows my mind which projects manage to slip under the radar. The latest in that category is The Parting Glass, a new indie drama that offers a True Blood reunion of sorts with Stephen Moyer making his directorial debut, Dennis O’Hare making his feature screenwriting debut, and Anna Paquin starring in a supporting role. Today, we’ve got an exclusive clip showcasing the star-studded drama.
The ensemble cast is rounded out with a powerhouse of talent that includes O’Hare, Melissa Leo, Ed Asner, Rhys Ifans, and Cynthia Nixon in the story of a family that reunites in an attempt to make peace after the mysterious death of the youngest sister (Paquin). In the clip below, you can see the top-notch ensemble at work, bouncing off of each other at rapid-fire as a family who’s parsing through the facts and artifacts of a loved one’s death and struggling to come to the same truth. All told, it looks like a hell of an acting showcase.
The Parting Glass is now available on digital. Get a peek in our exclusive clip below.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Parting Glass:
“In his feature film directorial debut, Stephen Moyer helms a star-studded cast in this powerful and emotional drama about an estranged family coming back together when the youngest sibling, Colleen (Anna Paquin), mysteriously dies. Left to sort through her belongings, Colleen’s father (Ed Asner), three siblings (Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon and Denis O’Hare), and ex-husband (Rhys Ifans) revisit their memories and make peace together. Inspired by autobiographical events, Denis O’Hare makes his feature screenplay debut with this poignant and heartfelt story.”