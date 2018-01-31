‘The Passion of the Christ’ Sequel: Jim Caviezel in Talks for His Second Coming

0

It’s been almost 15 years since Mel Gibson‘s Oscar-nominated picture The Passion of the Christ appeared on screens, but the Second Coming of Jim Caviezel‘s Jesus Christ may be arriving sooner than we thought. Tentatively titled The Resurrection, Gibson’s been considering the follow-up film since at least 2016, and Oscar-nominated Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace has been working on a script for the story that revolves around the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the events that followed after. But now it seems as if Caviezel is in talks for a reprisal of his title role.

EW confirmed that Caviezel is indeed in talks for his return/revival/resurrection, whatever you want to call it. I’m sure the timing of this news has nothing to do with the Person of Interest actor’s upcoming 2018 religious-themed projects Paul, Apostle of Christ (in which he plays Luke) opening March 28th, or Onyx, Kings of the Grail which Caviezel narrates. Either way, don’t expect The Resurrection to happen for a couple of years, if at all, which seems very on brand.

Here’s what Gibson had to say to Stephen Colbert about the project in late 2016:

“It’s probably about three years off, because it’s a big subject. It’s more than [the] single event [in the title], it’s an amazing event…. And to underpin that with the things around it is really the story. To sort of enlighten what that means. It’s not just about the event; it’s not just some chronological telling of just that event. That could be boring, and you think, ‘Oh, we read that.’”

Gibson also confirmed that the sequel could take some liberties with the source material, because why not:

“What are the other things around it that happened? … They’re in another realm. Sure, you’re going all over the place. What happened in three days?”

Is Caviezel’s Christ literally going to Heaven or Hell and back? “I’m not sure, but it’s worth thinking about. Get your imagination going,” he said.

Get your imaginations going, dear readers, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!