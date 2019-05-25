‘The Perfection’: Allison Williams & Logan Browning on Their WTF Netflix Movie

0

–

We’ve all seen a lot of movies. Most of us know the typical twists and turns that take place in a two-hour movie. The character you thought was your friend is a villain. The unassuming friend was really someone else. The one you love, who doesn’t love you, will eventually come around and see you for who you really are. You know the drill.

So trust me when I say, if you’re looking for a movie that will constantly take twists and turns you’re not expecting, check out director Richard Shepard’s The Perfection, which is now streaming on Netflix. As I watched the film, I was constantly surprised and finally realized I had no idea where it was going to finally end up, which is great.

While I know most of you want to know what a film is about, I hit play without knowing anything, and strongly suggest doing the same. But here’s a tease of the plot: When a former musical prodigy (Allison Williams) returns to her former school, she meets the new star pupil (Logan Browning) and they decide to go on an off the grid adventure near Shanghai, China. Things do not go as planned.

At the recent press day for the film, I got to sit down with Allison Williams & Logan Browning. During the interview, they talked about how the film always takes a turn you’re not expecting, how much they were told about the story before getting the script, a day they will always remember from filming, deleted scenes, and more. In addition, they shared their first movie/TV show crush and what TV show they’d love to guest star on.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Allison Williams & Logan Browning:

How much were they told about the story in advance?

Allison Williams talks about how she got involved in the film.

How the film will always take a turn you’re not expecting.

What’s a day or two they will always remember from filming?

Deleted scenes talk.

What was their first movie or TV show crush?

What TV show would they love to guest star on?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Perfection: