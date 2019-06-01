‘The Perfection’: Richard Shepard on Making a Film That Always Leaves You Guessing

0

–

We’ve all seen a lot of movies. Most of us know the typical twists and turns that take place in a two-hour movie. The character you thought was your friend is a villain. The unassuming friend was really someone else. The one you love, who doesn’t love you, will eventually come around and see you for who you really are. You know the drill.

So trust me when I say, if you’re looking for a movie that will constantly take twists and turns you’re not expecting, check out director Richard Shepard’s The Perfection, which is now streaming on Netflix. As I watched the film, I was constantly surprised and finally realized I had no idea where it was going to finally end up, which is great.

While I know most of you want to know what a film is about, I hit play without knowing anything, and strongly suggest doing the same. But here’s a tease of the plot: When a former musical prodigy (Allison Williams) returns to her former school, she meets the new star pupil (Logan Browning) and they decide to go on an off the grid adventure near Shanghai, China. Things do not go as planned.

At the recent press day for the film, I got to sit down with Richard Shepard. During the interview, he talked about where he came up with the idea for the film, wanting to make a movie that constantly kept you guessing, why he asked Allison Williams & Logan Browning to visit him in the editing room, which sequence did he dread shooting before filming began and why, and a lot more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Richard Shepard:

How he wanted to make a film that constantly kept you guessing.

Where did the idea come from?

How Netflix bought the film after it was done.

What did he learn in the editing room about the film?

Why he asked Allison Williams & Logan Browning to visit him in the editing room.

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

Why did he want Allison Williams in the role?

Which sequence did he dread shooting before filming began and why?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Perfection: