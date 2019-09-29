Ben Platt & Lucy Boynton on ‘The Politician’ and Ryan Murphy’s Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

0

With The Politician now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton to discuss the new Ryan Murphy series. During the wide-ranging interview they talked about how they were cast, their first meeting’s with Murphy, how much of the storyline they knew before filming began, what they were excited to film, how Ryan Murphy pushes diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera, what TV show they’d like to guest star on, and more.

Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brenner, The Politician is about a wealthy high school student (Tony Award-winning actor Ben Platt) from California with ambitions of becoming President of the United States. However, every dream has to start somewhere, and his starts with trying to become Student Body President. As he tries to make it happen, he’s forced to make a number of deals with a host of colorful characters. The series also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Lange, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, David Corenswet, Bob Balaban and Benjamin Barrett.

Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton:

When can we get season 2?

What is it like the night before you’re going to sit down with Ryan Murphy?

Ben Platt talks about his first meeting with Ryan Murphy.

How much did they know about the full arc of the season before filming began?

How Ryan Murphy pushes diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera.

What were they either nervous or excited to film?

What TV show would they love to guest star on?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Politician: