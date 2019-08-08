‘The Politician’ Images Reveal Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, & More in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series

0

Netflix has released the first batch of images from The Politician, the hour-long semi-musical satire from uber-producer Ryan Murphy. The series, which the streaming network already picked up for two seasons, stars Tony-winner Ben Platt in his first TV regular role as Payton Hobart, a highly ambitious, extremely wealthy Santa Barbarian navigating the pitfall-laden political landscape of Saint Sebastian High School.

Murphy seems to be flexing much more of his Glee muscles here than anything from American Horror Story—that includes Glee co-creator Ian Brennan serving as executive producer, along with regular Murphy partner Brad Falchuk—but AHS mainstay Jessica Lange returns to the Murphy umbrella to co-star in The Politician. On loan from the Goop fortress, Gwyneth Paltrow will also co-star in the series. At one point it was reported that Barbra Streisand would star, co-produce, and direct a number of episodes but she seems to have departed the project; Murphy, however, did manage to enlist another stage-and-screen legend, Bette Midler, who is set to guest star.

Check out the images below, right after the series’ official synopsis. The Politician—which also stars Judith Light, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and Bob Balaban—lands at Netflix on September 27.