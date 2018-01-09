New ‘The Post’ Featurette Digs into Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ 5th Collaboration

0

20th Century Fox has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming drama The Post, which is notable in that it gives a tiny look at how a Steven Spielberg movie is made. The film chronicles the Washington Post’s decision to publish the Pentagon Papers in the face of strict opposition from the Nixon White House, which took both the Post and the New York Times to court over the publishing of what they deemed sensitive documents, which revealed that the U.S. government over numerous presidencies knew the Vietnam War was unwinnable, but kept sending more soldiers anyway.

This featurette is mostly focused on Tom Hanks’ performance as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, with Spielberg discussing his fifth collaboration with the actor after Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, and Bridge of Spies. The film’s other stars, including Meryl Streep, also talk about Hanks’ worth ethic and specific performance here, bringing a larger than life character to the screen. It’s made all the more impressive given that the actors had very little time to prepare, as Spielberg read the script in early 2017 and was shooting in May.

I’ve seen The Post twice now and it’s an incredibly entertaining watch. It’s certainly timely, but its chronicle of Streep’s Kay Grahame is almost more compelling, as it tells the story of a female publisher in a man’s world, finding the courage to stand up for herself and make the ultimate call on one of the most important pieces of journalism in history.

Check out the new The Post featurette. The film also stars Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Matthew Rhys, Jesse Plemons, Bruce Greenwood, Michael Stuhlbarg, Zach Woods, and David Cross and expands nationwide on January 12th.