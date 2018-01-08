‘The Post': Matthew Rhys & Bob Odenkirk on the Prestige TV-Heavy Cast

0

-

While Steven Spielberg’s The Post is led by two Oscar darlings — Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks — the rest of the cast is a who’s who of prestige TV. Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson) plays Hanks’ on-screen wife, Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad) plays a lawyer for The Washington Post, Bradley Whitford (West Wing) is a misogynist board member working against Streep’s Kay Graham — the first female pubisher for the paper, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is the leak that brings The Pentagon Papers to the media, and the journalists of the Post have Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) on their team.

And every single one of them is able to go toe-to-toe with the two that get top billing.

What made Odenkirk more comfortable was seeing how Hanks worked with his longtime collaborator. (Together, Hanks has headlined a Spielberg film with Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, Saving Private Ryan, and now The Post.) “That made me feel better, was Tom trying stuff and then discarding it,” Odenkirk laughed in an interview with Collider. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, if he can go down the wrong path once in a while, maybe I’ll be alright.’”

Spielberg heard about The Post in January during postproduction on Ready Player One and started shooting in June. With such a fast turnaround, there wasn’t much time for a traditional audition phase. So, it seemed everyone Spielberg called up for roles in the film had already been percolating in his mind. Rhys met with the filmmaker in “late March, early April,” and Odenkirk confirmed he didn’t have an audition either.

The Post is now playing in limited release, followed by a wide expansion on Jan. 12.

Here’s the official synopsis: