‘The Post’ TV Spot Shows the Timely Importance of the Media in Uncovering Truths

A new TV spot for Steven Spielberg‘s The Post feels particularly timely in its focus on the media — particularly print media — as an important bulwark for truth. The movie focuses on the first woman to serve as a newspaper publisher of The Washington Post, Kay Graham (Meryl Streep), who worked alongside editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) to make an impossibly tough decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, which could be seen as an act of treason. And yet, uncovering the truth was essential in revealing the government’s lies about the Vietnam War.
The new trailer focuses on the potential outcomes of that act, and the weighing the importance of publication versus one’s own personal safety. It looks like a intensely dramatic and important work, but one that won’t feel like homework — hopefully
Check out the new Post TV spot below. The film opens December 22nd and also stars Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlberg, Zach Woods, and Bradley Whitford.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Post:
Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.
The Post marks the first time Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg have collaborated on a project. In addition to directing, Spielberg produces along with Amy Pascal and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The script was written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, and the film features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.