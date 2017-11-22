‘The Post’ TV Spot Shows the Timely Importance of the Media in Uncovering Truths

0

A new TV spot for Steven Spielberg‘s The Post feels particularly timely in its focus on the media — particularly print media — as an important bulwark for truth. The movie focuses on the first woman to serve as a newspaper publisher of The Washington Post, Kay Graham (Meryl Streep), who worked alongside editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) to make an impossibly tough decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, which could be seen as an act of treason. And yet, uncovering the truth was essential in revealing the government’s lies about the Vietnam War.

The new trailer focuses on the potential outcomes of that act, and the weighing the importance of publication versus one’s own personal safety. It looks like a intensely dramatic and important work, but one that won’t feel like homework — hopefully

Check out the new Post TV spot below. The film opens December 22nd and also stars Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlberg, Zach Woods, and Bradley Whitford.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Post: