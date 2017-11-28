‘The Post’: First Reactions to Spielberg’s Latest Praise Timeliness and Performances

The social embargo for Steven Spielberg’s The Post lifted last night, and most people lavished the movie with praise. The film focuses on The Washington Post editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and owner Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) as they wrestle with the decision to post the Pentagon Papers in the fact of an injunction that could shut down the paper and send them to prison.
I’ll have my full review online when the embargo lifts on December 6th, but briefly I’ll say I liked the movie, and while I wouldn’t rank it among Spielberg’s all-time bests, you’re clearly seeing a master at work alongside a collection of the best actors today delivering outstanding performances.
Here’s a collection of reactions for The Post. The film opens in limited release on December 22nd and also stars Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, Jesse Plemons, David Cross, Zach Woods, and Pat Healy.
Oh, I can tweet about THE POST? Great!
It’s very good and incredibly timely. It probably won’t crack my Top 10, but only because 2017 has been jam-packed with great movies.
I now understand why #StevenSpielberg wanted #ThePost out this year. Even though it’s dealing with the past it speaks to what’s happening today. Great performances all around. Will be a player in Award season. #FreePress pic.twitter.com/ohylWvGgFp
#ThePost is excellent. Obvious but well worth saying – Streep and Hanks are fantastic. Takes some time to build but was *very* moved by Katharine Graham’s experience and how incredibly important it is to tell this story right now.
The Post is an important film, not just to history, but to the now. Streep is amazing. My audience broke into applause at least 6 times during the movie itself. Spielberg’s best film since Munich.
THE POST rules. the best Spielberg movie since MUNICH. more on this story as it develops.
THE POST is fantastic, it’ll probably win a bunch of Oscars, and it’s Meryl’s best performance since DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Happy now???
So THE POST is Steven Spielberg at his most urgent. He lets the dialogue and the performances speak for him. A little preachy, but it has a lot to say. I love this era of Spielberg. Streep, Hanks, Odenkirk are terrific. Timely as hell, too.
The Post benefits from a great, likable cast and a sadly timely reminder of the last time a president tried to villainize the press. However it’s super on the nose, incredibly slight and kind of a snooze overall. Felt to me like Spielberg was on autopilot.
I’ll tweet about THE POST in the morning when I’m more coherent. It’s good! Not great! But the good bits are great.
The Post, or Throwing a Fit to Print, or When Life Gives You Classified Government Documents, Make Lemonade: I’m about as easy a lay for on-screen journalistic procedural as people get, so yeah, I even enjoyed the corniest, most self-important stretches near the end.
Also, whether I’m objective or not, I will say that what Meryl Streep does in this movie, building a narrative about her character with each line, move, and gesture, is, even by her standards, astounding.
Good performances and the all important relevant topic, and it is hella entertaining! Bring the whole fam!
(But actually do that last part)
THE POST: a film about the 70s which speaks so much about today. The freedom of the press, sexism in the workplace. Thrilling, fascinating & inspiring. Listening to Streep + Hanks + Spielberg + screenwriter Liz Hannah pic.twitter.com/kbAgBBxsgH
