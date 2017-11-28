‘The Post’: First Reactions to Spielberg’s Latest Praise Timeliness and Performances

0

The social embargo for Steven Spielberg’s The Post lifted last night, and most people lavished the movie with praise. The film focuses on The Washington Post editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and owner Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) as they wrestle with the decision to post the Pentagon Papers in the fact of an injunction that could shut down the paper and send them to prison.

I’ll have my full review online when the embargo lifts on December 6th, but briefly I’ll say I liked the movie, and while I wouldn’t rank it among Spielberg’s all-time bests, you’re clearly seeing a master at work alongside a collection of the best actors today delivering outstanding performances.

Here’s a collection of reactions for The Post. The film opens in limited release on December 22nd and also stars Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, Jesse Plemons, David Cross, Zach Woods, and Pat Healy.