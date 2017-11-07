‘The Post’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg’s Latest Film Has Journalists Fighting the Government

0

20th Century Fox has released a new The Post trailer. Steven Spielberg’s latest film follows the country’s first female newspaper publisher of The Washington Post, Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) and its hard-driving editor, Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) as they fight to publish the Pentagon Papers, which proved the government has systematically lied about the scope of the Vietnam War.

It’s impossible not to get excited about the fact that this is a Spielberg film with a tremendous cast that also happens to be taking on timely issues. To deal with the cast, both Streep and Hanks look to be delivering first rate work, and with the supporting cast sporting some of the most talented performers in the industry, and as the first collaboration between Meryll Streep and Steven Spielberg, it’s a safe bet The Post is going to garner its fair share of acting contenders. On a deeper level, there couldn’t be a better time for a thoughtful film examinging the value of a free, respected, and honest press.

Check out The Post trailer below. The film opens December 22nd and also stars Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlberg, Zach Woods, and Bradley Whitford.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Post: