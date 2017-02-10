Share Some Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice with ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Valentine’s Day Cards

0

If you’re looking to sweeten up your Valentine’s Day proceedings, look no further than the superheroines of sugar and spice (and Chemical X) themselves, The Powerpuff Girls! In celebration of Cupid’s busiest day, the Primetime Emmy-nominated series is making its way onto DVD in The Powerpuff Girls: Tiara Trouble, available on Tuesday, February 14th. It might just be the perfect gift for that super-special someone in your life!

In addition to the news that the DVD is on the way–which we’ll have a review of in the next few days–we can also exclusively share these The Powerpuff Girls-themed Valentine’s Day cards with you, thanks to our friends at Cartoon Network. Whether your Valentine is a Blossom, a Buttercup, a Bubbles, or even a Mojo Jojo, you’ll find plenty to your liking. You can download the whole sheet of The Powerpuff Girls Valentine’s Day cards here.

As far as what you can expect on the upcoming DVD for The Powerpuff Girls: Tiara Trouble, and then check out the official synopsis, followed by the collection of Valentine’s Day cards below: