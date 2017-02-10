Share Some Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice with ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Valentine’s Day Cards

If you’re looking to sweeten up your Valentine’s Day proceedings, look no further than the superheroines of sugar and spice (and Chemical X) themselves, The Powerpuff Girls! In celebration of Cupid’s busiest day, the Primetime Emmy-nominated series is making its way onto DVD in The Powerpuff Girls: Tiara Trouble, available on Tuesday, February 14th. It might just be the perfect gift for that super-special someone in your life!
In addition to the news that the DVD is on the way–which we’ll have a review of in the next few days–we can also exclusively share these The Powerpuff Girls-themed Valentine’s Day cards with you, thanks to our friends at Cartoon Network. Whether your Valentine is a Blossom, a Buttercup, a Bubbles, or even a Mojo Jojo, you’ll find plenty to your liking. You can download the whole sheet of The Powerpuff Girls Valentine’s Day cards here.
As far as what you can expect on the upcoming DVD for The Powerpuff Girls: Tiara Trouble, and then check out the official synopsis, followed by the collection of Valentine’s Day cards below:
It’s sugar and spice and everything nice this Valentine’s Day, with Cartoon Network’s DVD release of The Powerpuff Girls: Tiara Trouble, available February 14, 2017. Everyone’s favorite superhero sisters, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup are back and better than ever in the all-new, reimagined The Powerpuff Girls, the iconic Cartoon Network series, which returned to television this past April after more than a decade. Now consumers can own 12 action-packed episodes from the Emmy-nominated hit series’ first season. It is girl power at its best with this refreshing new take on a pop culture classic, which is capturing the hearts of a whole new generation of viewers.
Three of the cutest, fiercest, pint-sized, crime fighters are back! Superhero sisters, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup are busting up all the baddies and saving the world: before bedtime. Known to their fellow citizens of Townsville as The Powerpuff Girls, together, they protect their beautiful, bustling metropolis from sinister evildoers, intent on taking over. Juggling school, homework and a regular parade of villains is no easy task but The Powerpuff Girls are more than up to the challenge. With occasional help from Professor Utonium and the Mayor of Townsville, the girls take on such super villains as Princess Morbucks, Manboy, Mojo Jojo, the Gangreen Gang, Fuzzy Lumpkins and several others. Armed with major cuteness, supercool powers and some topnotch teamwork, this adorable power trio is ready to take the world by storm!
The Powerpuff Girls is produced by Cartoon Network Studios, with Nick Jennings (Adventure Time, SpongeBob SquarePants) serving as executive producer and Bob Boyle (Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!) as co-executive producer. The series stars Amanda Leighton (The Fosters) as Blossom, Natalie Palamides as Buttercup, and Kristen Li as Bubbles.
The reimagined series was nominated for an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. In its first four weeks on Cartoon Network, the series reached over 19 million persons 2+ and almost five million kids 6-11. For its premiere, The Powerpuff Girls ranked #1 for the day across all the networks with kids 6-14. The series ranked #1 in its time slot for premiere week with kids 6-14.
Included in the 12 episodes is “Once Upon a Townsville,” Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, and “Viral Spiral,” the series’ highest-rated episode to-date.
12 x 11 MINUTE EPISODES:
1. Man Up 7. Tiara Trouble 2. Escape-Monster Island 8. Viral Spiral 3. Princes Buttercup 9. Horn Sweet Horn! 4. The Stayover 10. Strong Armed 5. Bubbles of the Opera 11. Little Octi Lost 6. Painbow 2 12. Man Up 2: Still Man-ing