‘The Predator’: Shane Black Shares New Image of His (Doomed?) Cast

0

While social media has become a place in recent years for filmmakers to tease their films in tantalizing ways (see: J.J. Abrams, Zack Snyder, Bryan Singer), there’s a certain amount of joy that comes from seeing Shane Black tease The Predator on his Twitter account (in between photos of his adorable dogs, that is). The Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3 filmmaker has shared another new image from the set of The Predator, which is currently filming in Vancouver, and Black teases the amount of death to come.

The cast for The Predator is aces, and in this photo we see the film’s lead Boyd Holbrook (who recently killed it in Logan) alongside Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes, Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen, and Keegan-Michael Key as well as what could be our first look at Thomas Jane—but I can’t tell for sure.

Plot details are under wraps but the ensemble also includes Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Sterling K. Brown, and Yvonne Strahovski so this thing is stacked. Black is coming off his third directorial effort, the terrific 70s-set comedy The Nice Guys which introduced the world to the impeccable comedic pairing of Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. Unfortunately audiences were dummies and largely skipped this one in theaters, but it is well worth catching up with right now. If you haven’t seen The Nice Guys, get on it.

I’m excited to see Black working on a large, R-rated canvas. The guy does noir better than pretty much anyone around right now, and Iron Man 3 proved he could handle action set pieces while keeping the story character-focused, so with the promise of bloodshed and creature effects in The Predator this is basically a match made in heaven.

Check out the new image below, via Black’s Twitter. The Predator opens in theaters on February 9, 2018.