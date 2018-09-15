Watch The Stars of ‘The Predator’ Recast Themselves in the 1987 Original

0

-

Just like the 1987 Predator movie, this new one has a very strong team dynamic. You’ve got the natural born leader, characters with specific skillsets, ones that know just the right time to step it up, and a whole lot of chemistry between them all. That connection naturally made me wonder, if the cast of The Predator were recast in roles from the 1987 original, who would they play? While celebrating the film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival I posed that question to Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes and Augusto Aguilera, and the group got pretty creative with it. Find out who’s playing who in the video at the top of this article. And, in case you missed it, catch the cast playing a round of “Would You Rather” right here.

Holbrook leads this new Predator movie as Quinn McKenna, a sniper who winds up going head-to-head with a Predator. After snagging some of that Predator’s tech and shipping it off to his young son Rory (Tremblay), a military agency run by Sterling K. Brown‘s character Traeger throws him on a prison bus with a group of veterans who are dubbed the “Loonies.” That’s where we get Key, Jane, Rhodes, Aguilera and Alfie Allen. Not only must this unlikely team try and take down an invading Predator, but they’ve also got to get their hands on that stolen alien tech before the Predator finds Rory.

You can catch The Predator in theaters nationwide on September 14th. The Shane Black-directed movie also stars Olivia Munn and Yvonne Strahovski.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator: