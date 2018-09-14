Watch: ‘The Predator’ Cast Debates Whether They’d Rather Fight a Predator or Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch

0

-

Soon after Shane Black‘s The Predator celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, I got the chance to sit down with some of the cast and for a portion of our time together, we played a little “Would You Rather.” You can catch Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes and Augusto Aguilera debate working with real animals or CG creatures, being the hero of a movie or getting a killer death scene, and the ultimate – fighting a Predator or Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Dutch from the 1987 Predator in the video at the top of this article.

The latest installment of the Predator franchise stars Holbrook as Quinn McKenna, an ex-soldier who winds up in some serious trouble when the government finds out he got his hands on some alien tech and shipped it off somewhere. He’s locked up along with a group of soldiers suffering from PTSD (Key, Jane, Rhodes and Aguilera) and together, they’ve got to evade a Predator and track down the person who received McKenna’s Predator haul – his young son Rory (Tremblay).

You can catch the gang in action when The Predator hits theaters nationwide on September 14th. Also, be sure to keep an eye out for more from our interviews with the cast of the film!

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

For more rounds of “Would You Rather,” check out the links below: