‘The Predator’ Cast on Seeing the Iconic Monster for the First Time, Working with Shane Black

There aren’t many movies more highly anticipated this summer than The Predator, an R-rated, updated take on the iconic 1980’s movie monster, written and directed by one of the true masters of slick, subversive action: Shane Black. Footage out of San Diego Comic-Con promised a creature feature that not only ups the franchise’s trademark violence, but also doesn’t shy away from Black’s trademark humor amid all that blood-splatter.

If, for whatever reason, you needed any more convincing Black has crafted something truly cool, just ask the cast. Steve Weintraub got the chance to sit down with The Predator stars Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael-Key, Augusto Aguilera, and Thomas Jane—who all play military men going toe-to-toe with the alien manhunters—at San Diego Comic-Con, and naturally, the talk turned to how cool it is to work on a Shane Black set. We also discussed seeing a Predator in person for the first time, the camaraderie of an isolated set, and the day of filming that they’ll never forget.

And while we had them, we also had the cast play “Ice Breakers“, a game of random question topics like your favorite sci-fi/fantasy film, the movie that scared you as a kid, the things you collect, and the TV show you would most like to guest-star on.

Check out the player above for the full interview. Below is a list of everything we discussed:

How can we finally get every new Shane Black movie release day to be considered a national holiday?

What exactly is it like to work with Shane Black?

Is there a day from filming The Predator that the cast will always remember?

What TV show would they love to guest-spot on?

What is their favorite fantasy or sci-fi film?

What film scared them as a kid?

Is there anything they collect?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

