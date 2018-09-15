Friday Box Office: ‘The Predator’ Hunts Down $10.5 Million, Surpassing ‘The Nun’

0

Despite a casting controversy involving an old friend of Shane Black and a generally lukewarm-to-wtf response from critics, The Predator looks to be the winner in its opening weekend. 20th Century Fox’s sci-fi sequel took in $10.5 million on Friday, on track for a $25 million debut.

The Predator, which debuts more than 30 years after the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring original, is a completely revamped take on the franchise, with Black’s trademark rapid-fire humor peppered into the extraterrestrial ultra-violence. Plus, there’s Preda-dogs. They’re like Predators, but dogs. The science is baffling. And apparently, a majority of audiences agree, branding the film with a C+ CinemaScore. (Personally, I’m hardcore #TeamPredadogs. Live a little, people.)

Reaction aside, The Predator’s bow is easily enough to topple The Nun, which opened last weekend to the best box office in the Conjuring Universe’s brief history. Director Corin Hardy‘s Gothic spookshow managed to scare up $53 million, but the film is looking to tumble about 65% to an $18.5 million weekend. (It nabbed $5.9 million on Friday.) Not that Warner Bros. should panic, exactly; The Nun was made for a slim $22 million, so it’s already a hit.

Elsewhere, a pair of newcomers are having polar opposite weekends. Paul Feig‘s noir-comedy hybrid A Simple Favor is tracking ahead of expectations, bringing in $5.9 million on Friday for an estimated $16 million weekend. The film, a bit of a departure for the Bridesmaids director, stars Anna Kendrick as a vlogger investigating the disappearance of her best friend, played by Blake Lively.

Meanwhile, fellow newcomer White Boy Rick—a base-on-a-true-story awards hopeful starring Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt—got off to a $3.5 million start on Friday and may not reach $10 million in its first weekend. (It’s tracking toward $9.2 million).

Check back here tomorrow for full weekend estimates, and take a look at Friday’s numbers below.