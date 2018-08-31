Exclusive: ‘The Predator’ IMAX Poster Teases a Bigger Hunt

0

Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive IMAX poster for Shane Black’s The Predator. For those who are unfamiliar with the upcoming reboot, it takes place in small-town suburbia where the universe’s most lethal hunters are up against a team of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher with the fate of humanity in the balance.

Like most IMAX posters, this one looks terrific. I really like what they’re doing with the color scheme here and how they’re playing up the iconic Predator design. The larger challenge of the marketing here is not just revitalizing the Predator, but also making it exciting to people who are unfamiliar with the franchise. Keep in mind that the last Predator movie we got was 2010’s Predators, which is a solid action movie, but only grossed $52 million domestic. That being said, Predators was released in a competitive summer frame, so hopefully The Predator will have more luck with a mid-September release. But the larger good news here is that we’re about to get a new Shane Black movie, and that’s reason enough to celebrate.

Check out The Predator IMAX poster below along with a new IMAX TV spot. The Predator opens September 14th and stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski.

-

-

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator: