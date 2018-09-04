L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘The Predator’ IMAX Screening with Shane Black Q&A

0

Reader, we have a few questions for you. Are you a Shane Black fan? Do you like movies about monsters, particularly ones with dreadlocks and badass shoulder cannons? Do you like to see action movies on the biggest, loudest screen possible and—more importantly—for free and before the film premieres? Will you be in the Los Angeles area on Thursday, September 13? If this sounds like you, I have some intergalactically fantastic news for you my friend: Collider is partnering with IMAX and 20th Century Fox for a special screening of The Predator on September 13 in Los Angeles. Following the film, our own Steve Weintraub will host a Q&A with director Shane Black and co-writer Fred Dekker.

To attend this free screening, e-mail thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I want to see The Predator in IMAX!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and specify whether you would like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until September 9 at noon PST, and will contact those who won passes with more specific details on timing and location by September 10th.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on September 13 and will start at 5PM. Get to the choppah because there’s something waiting for you at this event. Spoilers: It ain’t no man.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

For more on The Predator, click on the links below: