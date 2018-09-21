Watch James Corden’s Predator Audition for ‘James Bond’ & Wait Tables

0

It can be tough being the perfect killing machine. I mean first of all, everyone just wants to call you The Predator instead of Howard, which is your real name. “I just want to be seen as something other than a mass-murdering space tourist!” Howard/The Predator laments in James Corden‘s new Late Late Show video spoof. As the mockumentary “Breaking the Mold” shows, The Predator is feeling creatively unfulfilled and is looking for other work.

That includes, among other things, a failed audition for James Bond (and yet, I do think new Bond director Cary Fukunaga would give him more consideration!) as well as getting into trouble working as a waiter who, after a particularly rude customer complains about his meal not being gluten-free, disintegrates his head.

Check out the video below, which also features The Predator‘s Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn, who speak to some of the reasons why “Howard” might be finding it hard to break out of his typecasting in Hollywood:

