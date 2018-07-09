‘The Predator’ Image Reveals New Look for Shane Black’s Reimagined Movie Monster 

0

Classic movie monster and dreadlock icon the Predator is getting an updated look courtesy of Shane Black, according to a new full-body image from Empire. Ditching the sleek, Schwarzenegger-stalking look from the 1980s original, Black’s The Predator is outfitting its intergalactic big-game hunter in a bigger, dare I say more badass suit of armor to better do battle with the Super Predator teased in the trailer. “The challenge became to make it frightening,” Black told Empire. “’Cause upon that hinged everything — whether you bought our heroes going up against him and felt a real threat for them. We had to invent a scenario in which the Predators were mysterious and scary again.”

There’s a lot to take in with this new look. First and foremost, the Predator’s shiny new helmet looks uncannily like the bucket Rick Moranis wore in Spaceballs as Dark Helmet, something I deeply apologize for pointing out to you.

But no, the updated suit is definitely cool in a sleek, high-definition way; it sort of just looks like the original Predator signed an endorsement deal and got a fancy fitted uniform from Under Armour. The biggest worry—with the new suit and the idea of a Super Predator in general—is that it skates dangerously close to Jurassic Park territory, a franchise that has worked tirelessly to create Bigger and Badder dinosaurs, when the T-Rex we met in 1993 was already the coolest thing in the world.

Of course, this is Shane Black we’re talking about, a writer-director who thrives in subverting expectations. Lest we forget the year 2013, when the Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang director promised a gritty, super-serious Ben Kingsley as The Mandarin for Iron Man 3 only to flip that role on its head halfway through the movie.

See the photo for yourself below. The Predator—which stars Olivia Munn, Sterling K Brown, and Trevante Rhodes—premieres September 14th.

