Thomas Jane Reveals New ‘The Predator’ Plot Details

When Shane Black is making a Predator film, folks are going to get excited about it no matter what, but until recently, that hype as existed in a void of knowing pretty much nothing about the film itself. We knew Black co-wrote The Predator with The Monster Squad helmer Fred Dekker and that the film would acknowledge the events of the original films (making it more of a sequel than a hard reboot), but when it comes to official details, we’ve mostly been in the dark.

Fortunately, star Thomas Jane revealed a treasure trove of new plot information in an interview with Shadow Nation (h/t DenofGeek), and the broad strokes of the story seem primed for the perfect quirky ensemble chaos of a Shane Black film (and plenty of opportunity for his sharp-tongued brand of humor).

Jane explained,

“We play these veterans from like Afghanistan, Iraq war or whatever. But we’re all fucking crazy so we go to the VA hospital to get our meds. We’re all like shellshocked, PTSD…soldiers. We’re at the VA hospital and we’re in group therapy and of course, somebody flips out…this is backstory, I don’t think we really see this…somebody flips out and we all get arrested and get thrown onto the bus to go down to the hospital and they throw this other guy on the bus too. And he’s a guy they’ve actually marked to kill him because he’s seen a UFO, he’s seen the Predator ships come down so they lock him up and throw him in with us lunatics. They’re going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over and we’re all like “fuck that man, let’s go kill these fucking Predators ourselves” and we’re just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there’s these aliens out there. So that’s kinda cool!”

Jane also seemed to confirm the presence of multiple Predators in the film, telling the outlet: