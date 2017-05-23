New Poster for ‘The Predator’ and First Poster for ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

0

Steve Weintraub is at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas and managed to snap photos of promo posters for The Predator and Alita: Battle Angel. For those who don’t know, licensing expo is where vendors can get a sense of the upcoming movies studios have on display even if those movies don’t have official titles or production artwork yet. They’re not really meant for mass consumption (you will likely never see these posters in your multiplex), but they at least give attendees an idea of what the studios have in store.

20th Century Fox has The Predator and Alita: Battle Angel coming up in 2018, and while we might get a glimpse of both before 2017 is out, it’s nice to see at least something for both of them right now. You can see that the studio has decided to highlight the filmmakers (Shane Black for The Predator; producer James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez for Alita) and a quote rather than the casts. But it’s not a bad move to at least give a sense of the tone. For Alita, the tone is defiant whereas The Predator quotes one of its characters, Casey (played by Olivia Munn).

Check out the posters below as well as some new merch, and sound off with your thoughts in the comments section. Alita: Battle Angel opens July 20, 2018 and stars Rosa Salazar, Michelle Rodriguez, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Eiza Gonzalez, Jackie Earle Haley, and Christoph Waltz.

The Predator opens August 3, 2018 and stars Boyd Holbrook, Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes.