New ‘The Predator’ Poster Is Full of Skulls

20th Century Fox has released a new The Predator poster, and it’s pretty badass. Directed by The Nice Guys and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang helmer Shane Black, the film stars Jacob Tremblay as a kid who accidentally brings the Predators crawling back to Earth when he discovers a piece of their technology — and naturally, the intergalactic mercenaries bring a whole lot of violent chaos with them that falls in the lap of Boyd Holbrook‘s assassin.

This comes on the heels of another decidedly bloody poster that was previously released, which featured the SuperPredator gripping the decapitated head of a dead regular Predator. This poster isn’t necessarily as graphic, but it’s a really great design of a predator head made out of various human skulls. The messaging here seems to be that Shane Black’s R-rated Predator is not messing around. Don’t let the Black-esque humor fool you—this thing is gonna be violent. And I am here for it.

Check out the new The Predator poster below and click for high-resolution. Written by Fred Dekker and Shane Black, and also starring Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, The Predator opens September 14th.