Funko Reveals First Look at ‘The Predator’ Preda-Dogs, Which Are Dogs That Are Also Predators

0

The more I hear about Shane Black‘s The Predator, the more I am assured it is going to be a batshit roller-coaster-ride straight into hype town that may just kill me with delight. I accept this truth because I’ve always known Jacob Tremblay would somehow be involved in my death. According to our own Haleigh Foutch, early footage from The Predator is a hilarious, bloody good time. That’s on top of a stacked cast that includes Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key, a script and direction from the man behind Lethal Weapon and Kiss, Kiss, Bang Bang, and the inclusion of a Super Predator, which is like if instead of a Predator hunting Arnold Schwarzenegger the Predator shared a medicine cabinet with Arnold Schwarzenegger. And now, the first confirmed sighting of the Preda-Dogs. They are dogs that are also Predators, and nothing in this world has filled me with more joy.

It’s not an exact representation of what these bad boys will look like in the film, considering the first look is part of a new Funko Pop collection [via BMD]. But man oh man, do I love what I’m seeing. Look at them. They look like Yoda’s crackhead younger cousin. They look like a Goomba from Mario had aggressive sex with the brain part of Krang. Do the dogs have dreadlocks? Shane Black, you beautiful man.

Check out the collection below, which also features Tremblay wearing a Predator helmet, God help us all. The Predator—also starring Thomas Jane, Yvonne Strahovski, and Boyd Holbrook—hits theaters September 14.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator: