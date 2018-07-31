‘The Predator’: Shane Black Reveals What He Changed in the Reshoots

0

While at this year’s Comic-Con, I got to sit down with The Predator writer-director Shane Black for an extended video interview. As a huge fan of both his writing and directing (he’s previously helmed Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, and The Nice Guys), I’m counting down the days till I can see the next installment of the Predator franchise on September 14th. In the sequel, Jacob Tremblay accidentally brings the Predators crawling back to Earth when he discovers a piece of their technology — and naturally, the intergalactic mercenaries bring a whole lot of violent chaos with them. Written by Fred Dekker and Shane Black, The Predator also stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski.

As some of you know, after seeing the film put together, the studio decided the film needed to make some changes in the form of reshoots (additional photography). While we previously reported the reshoots were to fix the 3rd act, it was unclear what parts needed changing. So when I spoke to Black at Comic-Con, I specifically asked what they did in the reshoots. He revealed the original 3rd act of the film took place in the daytime and they all realized it didn’t work because it wasn’t scary. So they reshoot the ending to have it take place at night, streamlined the story, and made sure the Predator was something you’d be terrified to see.

Based on the buzz I’m hearing, the reshoots worked and we’re in for a great ride.

During the rest of the interview Black talked about the editing process, balancing the mythology versus just letting someone’s imagination take over, if he knows what he’ll do after The Predator, having sequel ideas for The Nice Guys, and more.

Finally, towards the end of the interview, he played “Ice Breakers”. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

Shane Black:

Where are they in the editing process on The Predator?

How long is the movie right now?

What did they do in the reshoots?

How the film will remind you how deadly the Predator is.

How do you balance the mythology versus just letting someone’s imagination take over?

Will he ever show the deleted scenes and what they cut on the Blu-ray?

What day does he have to deliver the movie?

What is he going to do after The Predator?

How we all loved The Nice Guys.

What TV show would he like to write and direct?

Does he have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What does he collect?

Does he own and movie or TV show props?

What would people be surprised to learn about him?

What TV show has he watched all the way through more than once?

What’s the background photo on his phone?

