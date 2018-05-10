‘The Predator’ Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned about Shane Black’s Alien Hunter

0

What do you think about the first trailer for Shane Black‘s The Predator? It certainly gave us a few more details about the plot than we’d had previously, even if it was a little murky on that front. (It’s apparently a more coherent cut than the previous trailer shown at CinemaCon, suggesting the studio is still ironing out potential wrinkles.) But until a full official trailer hits (this was the “teaser”) or the film itself arrives this fall, we’re left with a brief synopsis and this first video, so we’ll break down everything we know below.

Written by Black and his Monster Squad co-writer Fred Dekker, and starring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, The Predator opens September 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator, followed by new images

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

So that synopsis goes a long way towards setting up the basics: Tremblay’s Rory McKenna makes a mistake and accidentally calls the Predators to Earth, where mercenaries and a science teacher (?) have to defend suburbia from lethal aliens born, bred, and equipped to hunt. The teaser trailer didn’t give us a whole lot more than that, but there are some details, starting with the McKennas.