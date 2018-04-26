Fox Reveals First Synopsis for Shane Black’s ‘The Predator’

0

Ahead of 20th Century Fox’s CinemaCon presentation today, the studio has provided us with a look at new synopses and story details for some of the upcoming films on their slate. Some of Fox’s films, like Deadpool 2 and The Darkest Minds, are also being presented, but no changes to their official synopses have been made. Then there are films like Shane Black‘s anticipated actioner, The Predator, which just dropped its first official synopsis today … and it’s bonkers. How bonkers? Well it includes a bunch of “genetically upgraded” Predators returning to Earth where our only hope against the “universe’s most lethal hunters” is a group of former soldiers and one ticked-off science teacher.

Check out the first synopsis for The Predator:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

Written by Fred Dekker and Shane Black, and starring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, The Predator opens September 14th.

Other Fox films getting new or extended synopses, which follow below, include: