15 New Images from ‘The Predator’ Trailer Reveal the Hunter and the Hunted

The highly anticipated first trailer for Shane Black‘s 20th Century Fox flick The Predator dropped this morning, giving us our first look at the title character and the humans who are about to become his prey. Opting not to go the Jaws route and going all Jurassic Park instead, Black’s Predator gets a good amount of screentime in this first teaser trailer, even if much of that time is cast in deep shadow. We don’t get a glimpse of the alien hunter’s cloaking tech in this first look, but his weapons are definitely still functional. We grabbed a few screenshots to get a better look at all the alien-on-human action that awaits us this fall.

Written by Black and his Monster Squad co-writer Fred Dekker, and starring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, The Predator opens September 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator, followed by new images

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

