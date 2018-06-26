Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Breaking Down that Hybrid in 'The Predator' Trailer and the New Academy Invitees

June 26, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Warner Bros. released a new trailer for The Predator that teases an Ultimate Predator. The film is directed by Shane Black and stars Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn.
  • The Academy invited 928 new members to its ranks with 49% if the invitees being female and 38% invitees being people of color. The panel discusses what this signifies for the Academy going forward.
  • THR is reporting that Rebel Wilson‘s Camp Sugar production company has optioned the rights to the Image comic Crowded with Wilson set to star in it.
  • Fox released a new trailer for The Hate U Give starring Amanda Stenberg, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Common and K.J. Apa. The film is based on the YA novel from Angie Thomas.
  • Variety is reporting that Teach Grant has been cast to play the adult version of Henry Bowers in It: Chapter 2.
  • Columbia Pictures released a new trailer for The Equalizer 2 directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington.
  • Live Twitter Questions
