Movie Talk: Breaking Down that Hybrid in ‘The Predator’ Trailer and the New Academy Invitees

- Warner Bros. released a new trailer for The Predator that teases an Ultimate Predator. The film is directed by Shane Black and stars Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn.
- The Academy invited 928 new members to its ranks with 49% if the invitees being female and 38% invitees being people of color. The panel discusses what this signifies for the Academy going forward.
- THR is reporting that Rebel Wilson‘s Camp Sugar production company has optioned the rights to the Image comic Crowded with Wilson set to star in it.
- Fox released a new trailer for The Hate U Give starring Amanda Stenberg, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Common and K.J. Apa. The film is based on the YA novel from Angie Thomas.
- Variety is reporting that Teach Grant has been cast to play the adult version of Henry Bowers in It: Chapter 2.
- Columbia Pictures released a new trailer for The Equalizer 2 directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington.
