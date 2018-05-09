‘The Predator’ Stars Share Character Images Ahead of Tomorrow’s First Trailer Debut

0

Certain super-special folks out there have already gotten a look at Shane Black‘s take on The Predator, but the rest of us will have to wait until the first trailer is revealed. The good news is that the wait is almost over since Fox is going to drop that trailer tomorrow! In the meantime, they’ve released a super-short teaser confirming the trailer’s arrival tomorrow and little else, unless you’ve really been jonesing to see some Yautjan countdown timers again.

Written by Fred Dekker and Shane Black, and starring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, The Predator opens September 14th.

Here’s the trailer teaser for The Predator:

Check out the first synopsis for The Predator:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The cast got in on the fun, too:

