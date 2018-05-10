First Trailer for ‘The Predator’ Reveals Shane Black’s R-Rated Return

0

After teasing the first trailer yesterday, 20th Century Fox has made good on their promise and debuted the first trailer for The Predator. Directed by The Nice Guys and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang helmer Shane Black, the film stars Jacob Tremblay as a kid who accidentally brings the Predators crawling back to eath when he discovers a piece of their technology — and naturally, the intergalactic mercenaries bring a whole lot of violent chaos with them that falls in the lap of Boyd Holbrook‘s assassin.

This is a very PG-13 trailer for a very R-rated franchise, and it definitely brings a different vibe to the Predator DNA. It’s not just the distinct lack of swearing, violence, and bloodshed that gives this one a unique feel — the film also has much more of a sci-fi adventure tone than the testosterone-soaked brutal action we’re used to. No doubt, there’s a lot more squibs and F-bombs coming our way in the uncensored film and you don’t recruit Shane Black to make your movie if you just want the same old same old, but it’s tough to get a clean read on the movie’s tone from the trailer. It’s definitely piqued my interest, but here’s hoping we get a red-band soon and hopefully, that trailer actually has a full-on Predator in it.

Written by Black and his Monster Squad co-writer Fred Dekker, and starring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, The Predator opens September 14th.

Check the first trailer for The Predator here:



Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

